The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.00 Billion

Brokerages expect that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) will announce sales of $5.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Southern’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.93 billion and the highest is $5.06 billion. The Southern posted sales of $4.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Southern will report full-year sales of $21.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.68 billion to $22.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.49 billion to $23.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Southern.

Get The Southern alerts:

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on The Southern from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus upped their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.15.

Shares of The Southern stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $61.47. 4,490,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,005,131. The stock has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.48. The Southern has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $66.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,778,346 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 6.1% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 186,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,477,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 23.2% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 8.7% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in The Southern by 10.0% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 13,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Southern (SO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.