Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) will report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Surface Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.14). Surface Oncology posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Surface Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Surface Oncology.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SURF. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Surface Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

In other news, Director Jeff Goater sold 234,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $1,798,008.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 4,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 50.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Surface Oncology stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $7.37. 1,037,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,930. The firm has a market cap of $320.07 million, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.86. Surface Oncology has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

