Pickle Finance Trading 18.5% Lower This Week (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Pickle Finance has a total market cap of $12.06 million and approximately $6.16 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for $8.32 or 0.00025065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pickle Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00053652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00020176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $201.50 or 0.00606838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00078112 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00039378 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,456,285 coins and its circulating supply is 1,449,350 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PICKLEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pickle Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pickle Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.