Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

Shares of BANR traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.81. The stock had a trading volume of 178,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,248. Banner has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $60.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.22.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $141.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banner will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $52,308.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Banner by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Banner during the 1st quarter worth about $663,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Banner during the 1st quarter worth about $585,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Banner during the 1st quarter worth about $2,293,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Banner by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 130,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 40,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

