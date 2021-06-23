-$1.06 EPS Expected for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) will post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allakos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.14) and the highest is ($1.02). Allakos reported earnings of ($0.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allakos will report full-year earnings of ($4.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.83) to ($4.11). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($5.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.64) to ($4.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allakos.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.18).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALLK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.25.

In other Allakos news, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Janney sold 17,308 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $1,993,362.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,019 shares of company stock valued at $19,560,775. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Allakos by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allakos stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.24. 181,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,390. Allakos has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 0.92.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

