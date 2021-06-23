H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.25 billion-3.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.39 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of H&R Block from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of H&R Block stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.42. 1,955,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,385. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.86. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 62.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 178.12%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that H&R Block will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

