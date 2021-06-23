Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Alphabet by 876.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $4.31 on Wednesday, hitting $2,544.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,389.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,347.01 and a 52-week high of $2,545.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total transaction of $7,547,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,887 shares of company stock worth $168,672,579. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.