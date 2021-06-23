Crust Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $46.10 Million (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Crust Network has a market cap of $46.10 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crust Network has traded 36.7% lower against the US dollar. One Crust Network coin can now be bought for $26.39 or 0.00079090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crust Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00053731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00019923 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.64 or 0.00607242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00078122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00039349 BTC.

Crust Network Coin Profile

Crust Network is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,746,883 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.