Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.09 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will announce $3.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.93 billion and the highest is $3.25 billion. Aramark reported sales of $2.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year sales of $12.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.94 billion to $12.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $15.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.48 billion to $16.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aramark.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARMK shares. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.

ARMK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,373,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,271. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.90. Aramark has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $43.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 18,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 49,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aramark (ARMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.