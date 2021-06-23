CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.41. CoreSite Realty also reported earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CoreSite Realty.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.44.

COR stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.72. 337,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. CoreSite Realty has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $141.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 92.66%.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $101,226.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,112.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $486,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,912.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $726,969. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 16.6% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 9.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 8.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreSite Realty (COR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.