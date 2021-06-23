Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.340-3.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

STLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.70.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.68. 102,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,560. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $1,268,813.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,478,193.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

