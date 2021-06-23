Obee Network (OBEE) Price Down 22.5% Over Last Week

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 23rd. During the last week, Obee Network has traded down 22.5% against the dollar. Obee Network has a market cap of $19,423.99 and $12.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Obee Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00046220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00107919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00169653 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,396.08 or 1.00357919 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. Obee Network’s official website is obee.info . The official message board for Obee Network is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork . Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obee Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obee Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obee Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

