Tudor Pickering Raises Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $50.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target boosted by analysts at Tudor Pickering to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $50.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.69.

NASDAQ:MEOH traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $33.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,770. Methanex has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $49.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Methanex in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Methanex by 30,080.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Methanex by 527.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

