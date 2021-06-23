Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 536 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $9,523,211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,160,892,000 after acquiring an additional 79,686 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

Alphabet stock traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,442.04. 41,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,699. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,340.47. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,455.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

