Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) PT Lowered to $11.00 at TD Securities

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price target lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from $11.50 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of Kinross Gold stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $6.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,139,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,102,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,469 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,851 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,991 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.