BOMB Price Down 37% This Week (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 37% lower against the dollar. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.46 or 0.00004441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $168,435.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,933.95 or 1.00131840 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00028585 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00008482 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00057826 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000743 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000102 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 906,054 coins and its circulating supply is 905,266 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

