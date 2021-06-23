Brokerages Anticipate QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.96 Million

Equities analysts expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to announce $142.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $143.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.13 million. QuinStreet reported sales of $116.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year sales of $570.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $569.42 million to $571.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $612.29 million, with estimates ranging from $590.39 million to $634.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $153.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.22 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 45,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $934,227.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,642 shares in the company, valued at $7,725,714.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $141,946.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,979.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,631 shares of company stock worth $3,460,191 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

QNST stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.53. 6,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,217. The firm has a market cap of $993.56 million, a PE ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 0.92. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.74.

QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

