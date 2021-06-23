People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $482.73 Million

Analysts expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to post sales of $482.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $472.40 million to $498.30 million. People’s United Financial reported sales of $495.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Compass Point boosted their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

PBCT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.22. 166,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,983,933. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

In other People’s United Financial news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $138,169.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,349.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $296,119.23. Insiders have sold 252,852 shares of company stock worth $4,613,659 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 414.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

