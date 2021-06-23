Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.140-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.800-0.800 EPS.

CGNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognyte Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cognyte Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.40.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

CGNT traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $22.88. The company had a trading volume of 87,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,629. Cognyte Software has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.62.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.87 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.