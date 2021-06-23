Axie Infinity (AXS) Market Cap Achieves $219.75 Million

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Axie Infinity coin can now be bought for approximately $3.61 or 0.00010866 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $219.75 million and approximately $23.01 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00053601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003451 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00019911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.01 or 0.00611404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00078346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00039514 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a coin. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,907,500 coins. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

