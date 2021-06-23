CoTrader Trading Up 35.2% Over Last Week (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One CoTrader coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. CoTrader has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $2,132.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CoTrader has traded up 35.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00053601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003451 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00019911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.01 or 0.00611404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00078346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00039514 BTC.

About CoTrader

CoTrader (CRYPTO:COT) is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

CoTrader Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

