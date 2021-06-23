Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) VP Frederick G. Smith Sells 100,000 Shares

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) VP Frederick G. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $3,210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Frederick G. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Frederick G. Smith sold 12,488 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $415,850.40.

On Monday, June 7th, Frederick G. Smith sold 40,819 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $1,365,803.74.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Frederick G. Smith sold 63,213 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $2,132,806.62.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.49. The stock had a trading volume of 18,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,832. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.67. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 163.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

