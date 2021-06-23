Insider Selling: PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Director Sells 6,331 Shares of Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Director Zachary Nelson sold 6,331 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $275,778.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PD traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.62. 84,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,912. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.76. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.20 and a beta of 1.30.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 85.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 5.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in PagerDuty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 67,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 211.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Cowen started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

