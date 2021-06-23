Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Insider Michael Robert Martin Sells 5,000 Shares

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $68,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,007.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 99,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,207,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.64. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 239.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bloom Burton raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 288,250 shares during the period. 40.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

