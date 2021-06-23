Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,273,400.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $1,273,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,167,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,355,807.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $1,275,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $1,288,400.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $1,295,200.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $1,306,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $1,337,800.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total value of $1,368,400.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $1,343,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $1,343,600.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $2,653,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $2,724,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.08. The company had a trading volume of 18,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,446. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.89 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.78.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $57,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

