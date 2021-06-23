RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Reaches $32,583.55

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $32,583.55 or 0.98142769 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $67.23 million and $363,300.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001846 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,063 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

