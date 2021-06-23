$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will report sales of $1.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies reported sales of $956.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.57.

ZBRA traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $502.45. 5,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,539. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $244.32 and a one year high of $518.66. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.93.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total value of $2,526,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,011,170.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

