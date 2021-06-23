$0.01 EPS Expected for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for OLO’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OLO will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OLO.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.59 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OLO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raine Capital LLC purchased a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter worth $903,077,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth about $82,584,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the first quarter worth about $41,686,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,180,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,307,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OLO stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.92. 21,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,557. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.85. OLO has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $44.89.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

