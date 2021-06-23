Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $260 million-270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $251.50 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised Target Hospitality from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Target Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Northland Securities raised Target Hospitality from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Target Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.95.

NASDAQ:TH traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.57. 30,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,605. Target Hospitality has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market cap of $462.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.25.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The company had revenue of $45.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Hospitality will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Target Hospitality stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Target Hospitality worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

