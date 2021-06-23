Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.52 Million

Analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will report sales of $72.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.80 million and the lowest is $72.24 million. AngioDynamics posted sales of $58.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year sales of $286.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $286.41 million to $287.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $297.52 million, with estimates ranging from $297.43 million to $297.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $71.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.42 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 61.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%.

ANGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of ANGO traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.50. 9,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,512. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.92. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.14.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $83,755.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,421.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 92.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,373,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,147,000 after buying an additional 661,657 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 1,379.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 503,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,500,000 after purchasing an additional 469,100 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,557,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,568,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,698,000 after purchasing an additional 295,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 343,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 212,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

