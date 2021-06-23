Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.37% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

ADPT has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

NASDAQ ADPT traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.98. The stock had a trading volume of 16,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,107. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.63 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $195,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,633.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total transaction of $207,730.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,729,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,361,640.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,634 shares of company stock worth $6,442,764. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,624,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,449 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,473,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,860,000 after buying an additional 1,928,207 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,384,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,988,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,102,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,638,000 after acquiring an additional 93,441 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,832,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,789,000 after acquiring an additional 69,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

