Godsey & Gibb Associates Buys New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 95 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Alphabet accounts for about 0.1% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $2.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,542.44. The company had a trading volume of 25,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,727. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,389.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,347.01 and a 1-year high of $2,545.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total transaction of $7,547,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,907.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,887 shares of company stock valued at $168,672,579. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

