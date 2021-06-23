Lunes (LUNES) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,598.00

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Lunes coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Lunes has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and $1,598.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lunes has traded down 19% against the dollar.

Lunes Profile

Lunes (LUNES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Leased POS hashing algorithm. Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunes’ official Twitter account is @lunesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lunes is lunes.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNES is a leased proof of stake cryptocurrency developed by the core team of Lunes Platform. The blockchain of Lunes is prepared to store and guarantee the security of any type of information, not only of financial transactions. This enables them to use their blockchain to perform various processes in a decentralized way, such as document authenticity records, digital asset issuance, and execution of smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Lunes

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

