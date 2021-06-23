Step Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $582,673.00 (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Step Finance has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $582,673.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Step Finance has traded down 34.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000942 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Step Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00046055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00106621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00168346 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000183 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,919.12 or 1.00086742 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002704 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.