Analysts Anticipate Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Brokerages expect that Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vitru’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vitru will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vitru.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.31 million for the quarter.

VTRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Grupo Santander started coverage on Vitru in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vitru by 6.2% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vitru by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 61,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Group LLC grew its stake in Vitru by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 1,522,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,247,000 after buying an additional 972,746 shares during the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VTRU traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,875. Vitru has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

