-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skillz’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.13). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Skillz.

SKLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Shares of SKLZ traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $19.47. The stock had a trading volume of 353,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,954,370. Skillz has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.51 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.50.

In other news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Skillz in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skillz during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Skillz in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 50.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

