$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will announce earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exponent’s earnings. Exponent reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:EXPO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,008. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $102.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exponent by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Exponent by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 148,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exponent by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

