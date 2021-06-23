Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to post sales of $106.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $106.10 million. Exponent posted sales of $87.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full-year sales of $417.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $416.47 million to $419.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $451.13 million, with estimates ranging from $448.66 million to $453.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.13. 3,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,008. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.17. Exponent has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $102.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Exponent by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Exponent during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

