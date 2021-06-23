Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. OncoSec Medical reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OncoSec Medical.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ONCS shares. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of OncoSec Medical from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of OncoSec Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. OncoSec Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Shares of ONCS stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.39. 1,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,170. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $132.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.25. OncoSec Medical has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

In other news, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China acquired 1,691,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $5,836,730.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCS. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in OncoSec Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in OncoSec Medical by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

