HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Million

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2021

Equities analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) will post $2.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.92 million and the highest is $2.40 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics reported sales of $1.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $9.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $10.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.57 million, with estimates ranging from $16.50 million to $16.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 261.44% and a negative return on equity of 120.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HTGM shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.63. 2,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.22. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $13.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23. The firm has a market cap of $35.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTGM. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 43,169 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC grew its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 48,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. 33.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM)

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.