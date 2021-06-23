HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Million

Equities analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) will post $2.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.92 million and the highest is $2.40 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics reported sales of $1.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $9.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $10.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.57 million, with estimates ranging from $16.50 million to $16.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

Get HTG Molecular Diagnostics alerts:

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 261.44% and a negative return on equity of 120.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HTGM shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.63. 2,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.22. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $13.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23. The firm has a market cap of $35.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTGM. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 43,169 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC grew its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 48,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. 33.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.