Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.10 million-93.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.29 million.

Shares of BNR traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.33. 9,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,024. Burning Rock Biotech has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $39.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 21.52% and a negative net margin of 112.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

