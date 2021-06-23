Relx (NYSE:RELX) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RELX. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

RELX remained flat at $$27.05 during trading on Wednesday. 27,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,397. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.55. Relx has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Relx by 68.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Relx by 215.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Relx by 847.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

