Relx (NYSE:RELX) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on RELX. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
RELX remained flat at $$27.05 during trading on Wednesday. 27,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,397. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.55. Relx has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.72.
Relx Company Profile
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.
