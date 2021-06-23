BMO Capital Markets Lowers Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target to C$18.50

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price objective dropped by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial raised Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.21.

NYSEAMERICAN EQX traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 267,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,404. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $13.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 105,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

