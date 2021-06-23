Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at CIBC

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FSM. TheStreet raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

Shares of FSM stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $5.67. The company had a trading volume of 95,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942,731. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.67.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 420,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $1,932,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 66,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,841 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

