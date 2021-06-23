Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target Lowered to C$23.50 at CIBC

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$26.50 to C$23.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TORXF. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,820. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

