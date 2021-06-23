Qtron Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,019 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,346 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $2,098,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $18,153,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 258.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $391.90. 52,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,473. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.85. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $295.40 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,119. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

