$22.10 Million in Sales Expected for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) to announce sales of $22.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.68 million and the lowest is $20.96 million. Community Healthcare Trust posted sales of $18.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year sales of $89.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.08 million to $92.01 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $100.74 million, with estimates ranging from $86.09 million to $109.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 4.84%.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Community Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

CHCT stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.00. 1,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,844. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.49. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth about $22,374,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,660,000 after buying an additional 306,245 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 855,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,461,000 after buying an additional 232,299 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 63.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,765,000 after acquiring an additional 141,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 301,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after acquiring an additional 82,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

