$89.43 Million in Sales Expected for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) to post $89.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $89.60 million. AppFolio reported sales of $81.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year sales of $352.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $352.07 million to $352.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $421.51 million, with estimates ranging from $420.60 million to $422.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). AppFolio had a net margin of 49.58% and a return on equity of 62.71%. The business had revenue of $78.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.16 million.

APPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $2,535,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,555,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,354,000 after purchasing an additional 485,480 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in AppFolio by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at $3,197,000. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPF traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $147.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,271. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.43. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $186.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.10.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

