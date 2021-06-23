Analysts Anticipate Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) will announce sales of $94.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lantheus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.64 million to $95.00 million. Lantheus reported sales of $66.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full-year sales of $397.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $396.90 million to $397.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $477.15 million, with estimates ranging from $474.60 million to $479.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Lantheus news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $163,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $182,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,887.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,356 shares of company stock valued at $853,114 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Lantheus by 105.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 25.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 30.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the first quarter worth about $125,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNTH traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $26.01. 16,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,100. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $25.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -144.49, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

