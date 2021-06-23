$6.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) will report $6.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.79 billion. Broadcom posted sales of $5.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year sales of $27.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.10 billion to $27.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $28.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.61 billion to $29.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $491.38.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total transaction of $886,958.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,640 shares of company stock worth $2,147,631 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,408,693,000 after buying an additional 278,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,899,533,000 after purchasing an additional 240,694 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,206,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,556 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $465.80. The company had a trading volume of 51,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,434. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $459.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $191.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $303.00 and a 1 year high of $495.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

